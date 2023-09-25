Ukraine and Poland to create large military medical hub

Ukraine and Poland will create a large military medical hub for the exchange of experience and practical assistance.

Source: General Grzegorz Gielerak, director of the Military Medical Institute in Warsaw, in a comment to Ukrinform, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The general said the decision to create a large-scale hub between both countries had been made during a meeting of representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Poland, in particular the heads of medical units in both armies, in May 2023 in Kyiv.

This cooperation will be based on obtaining and analysing information on the nature, type, and extent of temporary casualties during the war in Ukraine.

Quote: "On the other hand, we will provide access to our knowledge and capabilities that we have through the implementation of a number of research projects relating, for example, to autonomous platforms for the evacuation of the wounded and methods and ways of treating various kinds of injuries on the battlefield, in particular burns," Gielerak added.

He noted that Poland is ready to cooperate with Ukraine in order to create a large military medical service hub together based on the common experience of both countries and opportunities over the next 3-5 years.

The general said that the implementation of this project from the Polish side is at the consideration stage at the country’s Ministry of National Defence, and Warsaw expects to move on to the implementation phase of this plan in the next few weeks.

"First, we want to treat wounded Ukrainian soldiers, especially in the fields of medicine which are difficult for Ukraine now. For example, maxillofacial surgery for you today is a significant challenge. In parallel with the treatment of Ukrainian soldiers, we want to train your personnel so that you become autonomous in this area," the general explained.

"For us, knowledge of the war in Ukraine is like a Copernican Revolution. We are radically changing our approach to what medical care should look like during hostilities," Gielerak added.

Background: Earlier, it was reported that NATO is planning to build a repair and logistics centre in the city of Rzeszów, Poland, which has become an important transport hub for aid to Ukraine due to its strategic location.

Last year, the city also launched a hub for the evacuation of Ukrainians being taken to other European countries for treatment.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!