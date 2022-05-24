Ukraine poll: 82% oppose giving land to Russia

An overwhelming majority of Ukrainians oppose giving land to Russia as part of any peace deal, even if it meant prolonging the war as a result, according to a new poll released Tuesday.

The survey of 2,000 Ukrainians reportedly was conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology between May 13-18 with the results being released on the 3-month anniversary of Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion.

The poll found that 82% of Ukrainians do not support territorial concessions as part of any peace deal, while 10% were in favor and 8% were undecided.

Of the Ukrainians now living in Russian-occupied territory, 77% were opposed to making any land concessions, the poll also found, according to Reuters.

Kyiv has repeatedly said it will not give up any land to Moscow, the news agency adds.

The release of the poll results come on the same day former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger urged Ukraine to give up territory to help bring the war to a close.

"Negotiations need to begin in the next two months before it creates upheavals and tensions that will not be easily overcome," the Telegraph quoted Kissinger as saying. "Ideally, the dividing line should be a return to the status quo ante."