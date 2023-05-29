Ukraine posts longer video of Lindsay Graham's visit

STORY: Russia's interior ministry has put U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham on a wanted list, Russian news agency TASS said on Monday (May 29).

In an edited video released by the Ukrainian president's office of Graham's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday (May 26), Graham was shown saying "the Russians are dying" and then saying U.S. support was the "best money we've ever spent".

After Russia criticised the remarks, Ukraine released a full video of the meeting which showed the two remarks were not linked.

The longer video clip shoed the Ukrainian President praises the United States for military assistance valued at $38 billion, thanking Graham for bipartisan support.

Graham responds with: "the best money we've ever spent."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denounced Graham, suggesting his comment on U.S. financial assistance was linked to a later remark that Russians "are dying" in the conflict.

But the release by the Ukrainian president's office of Graham's complete remarks showed there was no such link.

Graham said he was visiting on the 457th day of a war that Russia had assumed would be completed within three days and Graham said Ukrainians resisting the invasion reminded him of "our better selves in America.

"There was a time in America that we were this way: fighting to the last person, we were going to be free or die."

"Now you are free," Zelenskiy responded in the encounter. "And we will be."

Graham replied: "And the Russians are dying."