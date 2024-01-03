Ukraine’s power grid stands strong amidst repeated Russian attacks

No deficit in electricity supply has been recorded or is expected as of Jan. 3

No deficit in electricity supply has been recorded or is expected as of Jan. 3, reported Ukraine’s Energy Ministry.

The load on renewable energy sources (RES) objects was reduced to balance the power in the energy system on Jan. 2. The generated power in Ukraine is sufficient to cover consumer needs.

A thermal power plant (TPP) unit was taken offline for short-term emergency repairs. Two TPP units are in reserve and will be used as needed. The situation is under control, and outage schedules are not being applied.

High-voltage lines and substations in the Kyiv region were de-energized, and there were temporary disruptions in the operation of hydroelectric power stations (HPS) because of the Russia’s mass shelling of Ukraine on Jan. 2. This resulted in power outages for households in Kyiv and the region. Energy supply has been restored to all consumers.

In the Mykolaiv region, a 150 kV power line was disconnected due to an explosion near a substation, resulting in energy outages for local consumers. Repair teams quickly restored the supply.

At the same time, the generation of six wind power plants (WPPs) was reduced. Their operation was restored in the evening of Jan. 2.

During an artillery shelling of a 110 kV power line in the Donetsk region, a TPP unit was disconnected, resulting in an outage. All consumers were re-supplied with energy using a reserve line within an hour.

The invaders launched a new massive missile attack on Ukraine in several waves on the night of Jan. 2. Russia used more than 130 means of destruction: 35 Shahed drones at night, and 99 rockets in the morning, including X-101/X-555/X-55 from Tu-95 bombers, Kinzhal ballistic missiles from MiG-31Ks, Kalibr missiles from the sea, and Iskander-type missiles - M/S-300/S-400 from the north.

Ukraine’s Air Defense and Defense Forces destroyed all 35 Shaheds and 72 out of 99 missiles, including all 10 Kinzhals, all three Kalibrs, and 59 out of 70 X-101/X-555/X-55 missiles.

At least five people were killed in Russia’s terrorist attack, with more than 130 injured.

After Russia’s brutal attack on Kyiv, an overhead power line suffered damage, leaving some substations without power. Nearly 260,000 consumers across several city districts were disconnected. Power outages hit the 110 kV networks in Bucha and Vyshhorod districts in the oblast.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine