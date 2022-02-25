Ukraine praises marine for sacrificing his life to blow up bridge to try to choke off Russian tanks

Ukraine praises marine for sacrificing his life to blow up bridge to try to choke off Russian tanks
Sophia Ankel
·2 min read

  • Russian forces are invading Ukraine from multiple sides.

  • A Ukrainian marine died blowing up a bridge linking Russian-occupied Crimea to Ukraine to try to stop Russian troops.

  • The Ukrainian Armed Forces said his actions helped slow down "the advancement of the enemy."

Officials in Ukraine praised a marine for sacrificing his life to blow up a bridge to try to stop Russian tanks from advancing.

Vitaliy Skakun Volodymyrovych was positioned at the Henichesk bridge in the Kherson region during a standoff with Russian forces, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a Friday statement.

The bridge is one of the multiple entry points from Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, into Ukraine.

Henichesk bridge Kherson region
Map of Henichesk bridge in the Kherson region.Google Maps

In an effort to fight off advancing Russian tanks, Ukrainian forces decided to blow up the bridge, the statement said.

"According to his brothers in arms, Vitaly got in touch [with them] and said he was going to blow up the bridge," the statement said. "Immediately after, an explosion rang out."

Volodymyrovych died immediately, the statement said.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces said Volodymyrovych's actions helped slow down "the advancement of the enemy" and allowed his fellow service members to regroup and deploy defenses.

The forces also said they plan to award him with posthumous honors.

Ukraine's deputy minister of foreign affairs also called his actions "heroic."

Ukrainian forces also blew up another bridge near Kyiv on Friday in an attempt to cut off one route for Russian tanks advancing on the capital city.

The operation came on the second day of President Vladimir Putin's invasion of the Ukraine. Insider's live blog of the invasion is covering developments as they happen.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • CCTV images of Russian military crossing Crimea border checkpoint

    The Ukrainian Border Guard Committee releases CCTV images of Russian military equipment crossing a border checkpoint in Crimea. Russian President Vladimir Putin has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, forcing residents to flee for their lives.

  • York City Police use community's help to charge man in tow truck driver's assault

    The man has been charged with felony aggravated assault.

  • Massive protests erupted in Putin's hometown of St. Petersburg as Russians voice opposition to war in Ukraine

    Videos posted to Twitter show a sea of people in St. Petersburg demonstrating against Russia's invasion into Ukraine.

  • Mainland China posts highest number of imported COVID cases in nearly 2 years

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China on Friday reported the highest daily count of COVID-19 cases arriving from outside the mainland in nearly two years, with infections mostly from Hong Kong as the financial hub grapples with a wave of infections. The mainland detected a total of 142 imported cases with confirmed symptoms for Thursday, the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Friday. More than 100 imported cases came from Hong Kong, with 47 reported in the southern city of Shenzhen and 51 in the eastern municipality of Shanghai, local health authorities' bulletins showed.

  • Ukraine forces blow up Kyiv-area bridge to thwart Russian tank advance: report

    Ukraine forces blew up a bridge about 30 miles north of Kyiv on Thursday in order to thwart the advance of Russian tanks toward the capital city, according to reports.

  • Trump, who was impeached for withholding nearly $400 million in military aid from Ukraine, said 'this deadly Ukraine situation would never have happened' if he were in office

    Donald Trump's first impeachment stemmed, in part, from his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden while withholding vital security aid.

  • Live coverage: Russian forces enter Ukrainian capital

    Russian forces on Friday have entered the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv as U.S. intelligence officials warn that the city could fall within days.Follow The Hill's live coverage below:EU to freeze assets of Putin, Russian foreign minister: reportBY LEXI LONAS10:10 a.m.The European Union plans to freeze assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, people familiar with the situation told The Washington Post,...

  • Putin announced attacks against Ukraine on Thursday in the same suit he wore for his Monday speech, prompting speculation that his war declaration was pretaped

    In videos that aired on Monday and Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to wear the same black blazer, white shirt, and maroon tie.

  • Ukrainian ambassador says Russian platoon surrendered to Ukrainian forces

    Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova said Thursday that a platoon of Russian soldiers surrendered to the Ukrainian military, saying they "didn't know that they were brought to Ukraine to kill Ukrainians." At a press briefing, Markarova said, "Just before I came here, we got information from our chief commander that one of the platoons of the 74th motorized brigade from Kemerovo Oblast surrendered." "They didn't know that they were...

  • Ukrainian forces target Russian airfield near border: report

    Ukrainian forces have targeted a Russian airfield near the border, local reports and geolocated social media video and images show.The images and videos show a missile striking a Russian military airfield near the border of Ukraine, but it is unclear who is responsible for the incident, CNN reported.A source in the law enforcement agencies near the airbase told local outlet Komsomolskaya Pravda it was a Ukrainian Tochka-U missile that hit the...

  • Barack Obama Releases Statement On Russian Invasion of Ukraine

    As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, former U.S. Presidents such as George W. Bush and Jimmy Carter have spoken up about their concerns and condemned the events that have transpired. According to The Hill, former president Barack Obama has joined voices of the international community stating Russia’s attack is a “violation of international law” and the “basic principles of human decency” in a statement he released.

  • German army chief 'fed up' with neglect of country's military

    The chief of the German army vented his frustration over what he sees as the long-running neglect of military readiness in his country in an unusual public rant a few hours after Russia invaded Ukraine, adding that the army was in bad shape. Russian forces invaded Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday, confirming the worst fears of the West with the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two. "In my 41th year of peace-time service, I would not have thought that I would have to experience a war," Lieutenant General Alfons Mais said on LinkedIn on Thursday.

  • On the eve of war, Tucker Carlson defended Putin. Now he's backpedaling

    Along with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, Carlson has downplayed Russian aggression against Ukraine and NATO. Thursday, he tried to change his tune.

  • German defense ministry preps citizens for possible military movements

    According to the announcement, all levels of the Bundeswehr are tasked to make preparations for switching to a quick-reaction posture in case of a NATO Response Force deployment.

  • Former White House chief of staff says he is in 'disbelief' over GOP support for Putin after Trump called the Russian leader a genius

    Trump described Putin's justification for invading Ukraine as "savvy" and "genius." John Kelly slammed such support without naming his ex-boss.

  • 'If we don’t deter Russia, Canada is going to be affected directly': Attacks on Ukraine could threaten security of Canada

    An international relations expert is warning that the attacks on Ukraine by Russian forces will lead to dire consequences unless the leaders of other nations change how they deal with Russia - and that includes Canada.

  • Why would Russia want to take Chernobyl?

    Few places conjure more foreboding than Chernobyl, the site of the deadly 1986 nuclear disaster.

  • Putin Sent in Troops Disguised With White Peace Monitor Symbols and Ukrainian Uniforms, Says Kyiv

    ReutersAs part of their invasion of Ukraine, Russian forces have used insignia of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe to descend on several cities in the Luhansk region, Ukraine’s National Police warned Thursday.“Columns of Russian tanks entered the Luhansk region at the borders of Krasnaya Talovka, Milove, and Gorodishche. The enemy insidiously placed white vehicles with OSCE symbols at the front. Fighting is currently underway there,” police said in a statement.Internationa

  • Putin 'miscalculated badly' on Ukraine, says former diplomat

    STORY: "It's very clear that the Ukrainian military is ready to fight. It's very clear that (Ukrainian) President Zelenskiy is ready to fight. He's called up the reserves today. He's declared a state of emergency today. He has prepared his country to fight Ukraine. President Putin has united Ukrainians against him," he told Reuters.Russia this week recognized two breakaway Ukrainian regions, including Pushilin's, as independent states, drawing sanctions from the West and anger from Ukraine which calls people like Pushilin Russian proxies and wants its territory back.Recently back from Ukraine, a country he has served twice, Taylor said that country is united. "The Ukrainian people are so opposed, frankly, they hate President Putin. He has he has created a hostile nation on his border for generations. And I'm sure he is surprised ...Yes, he has miscalculated badly," Taylor said.Taylor expressed confidence in the preparedness of the Ukrainian military to fight back against the larger Russian army, if it came to that. "So far in the last 20 years, he has not committed the Russian military to actually fighting... If he tried to go all the way to achieve his military is probably strong enough to do that after a fight, after a bloody fight, he could probably do that. However, he could not hold it.... So I think he can get into Ukraine, but he will be driven out," he said, adding that he is still hopeful that tougher sanctions could open back a diplomatic solution.Taylor also advocated for supporting Ukraine, saying: "we should do everything to make Ukraine stronger. We should do everything, including the more weapons, more equipment to make Ukraine's military able to resist him so that he knows if he sends his Russian soldiers into fight Ukrainians, they will fight hard and they will fight well."

  • Taiwan reports nine Chinese aircraft in defense zone

    Taiwan's defense ministry on Thursday said that nine Chinese aircraft had entered its air defense identification zone, just hours after Russia had launched an invasion into Ukraine.The ministry said that the mission involved eight J-16 sorties and one Y-8 reconnaissance aircraft.The ministry also released the flight paths of the aircraft and said they flew over an area to the northeast of the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands, Reuters reported.In...