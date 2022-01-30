Ukraine prepares for possible invasion as Russia bolsters forces

Motley Fool

Huge gains in the last hour of trading sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) up sharply on the day. The largest stocks in the market tended to do better than smaller-cap companies, and that was evident in two of the behemoths that led the Dow higher. Both Visa (NYSE: V) and Home Depot (NYSE: HD) posted massive gains that together accounted for more than 200 points of the Dow's gains.