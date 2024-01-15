Ukraine preparing to host inaugural state leaders-level Ukrainian Peace Formula Summit

Ukraine has announced plans to hold two summits for state leaders on the Ukrainian Peace Formula, and preparations for this world's inaugural summit are underway, Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak announced at a briefing in Davos on Jan. 14, Interfax-Ukraine reported.

"We started the process and opened the next nine international summits at multiple levels,” Yermak said. “Advisors, foreign ministers, speakers, parliamentarians, and experts will discuss each part of the nine-point peace plan. Working groups already finished most of this work, but at this conference, the nine parts of the joint plan will be finalized.”

Read also: Switzerland chosen as location for next Peace Formula meeting

The peace plan is anticipated to receive its ultimate approval during the second state leaders’ summit.

Read also: President Zelenskyy’s 10-point peace formula, full text of speech to G20 in Bali

"At the second summit with leaders, Ukraine has a plan that can finally be approved,” Yermak said. “If a terrorist country, an aggressor country, genuinely shows a willingness to end the war, to return to respecting international law and the UN Charter, Ukraine will need a concrete plan. Talks without purpose lead to no results.”

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine