Ukraine preparing for possibility of war spreading beyond its east and south – Ukraine's Joint Forces Commander

Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, believes that Russia’s war against Ukraine could once again spread beyond the country's east and south, especially if Russia continues to ramp up weapons manufacturing and improve the technologies available to it with the help of its allies, or if Ukraine’s allies reduce the amount of aid they give it.

Source: Serhii Naiev in an ABC News interview

Quote: "We understand that there is currently a resource war going on. The Russian Federation gets its resources with the help of the Axis of Evil – it is North Korea, it is Iran. And we, with the help of our partners, receiving air defense equipment from them, are opposing the Russian Federation with their resources.

It must be understood that the reduction of aid will really hit our defense capabilities. But we will fight with what we have."

Details: Naiev warned that if Russia continues to increase weapons production and improve technologically with the help of its allies, war could again expand beyond Ukraine's east and south.

"We are getting ready for that," he said. "We’re building defenses, putting mines, and training our forces."

ABC News reported that the Ukrainian Air Force and Defence Intelligence estimate that Russia fired more than 800 drones on Ukraine in the last two months, "having kept around 870 cruise and ballistic missiles in stock for major attacks against the country’s energy infrastructure".

"Technology is critical. The target for which, according to the old Soviet-style technologies, it was necessary to spend 100 shells – with the help of Western technologies, much less is needed, and it is measured in numbers up to ten, so the technology always outweighs the number. And I will emphasize once again that this help is very, very important to us," Naiev said.

