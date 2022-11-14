Ukraine presents draft resolution on compensation for damages caused by Russias aggression for UNs consideration

Serhii Kyslytsia, Ukraine’s Permanent Representative in the UN, has presented a draft resolution on the compensation mechanism for damages caused by full-scale Russian aggression at a Special session of the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, 14 November.

Source: European Pravda

In his address to the UN General Assembly, Kyslytsia reiterated that thanks to its veto power, Russia blocks the work of the UN Security Council, preventing the adoption of any binding decision condemning the Russian aggression.

"Having blocked the Security Council, the Soviet successors are trying to quiet the General Assembly. The UN should no longer tolerate this. Right now, there is yet another opportunity to send a clear signal to Russia and anyone else who ever considers using force to redraw internationally recognised borders," the Ukrainian diplomat emphasised.

He emphasised that voting for the resolution does not mean siding with one of the conflict parties, because it is about supporting the Charter of the United Nations, its goals and principles, and international law in general.

"The proposal in front of you today is a proclamation that Russia must be held accountable for its violations of international law in Ukraine. It is a reaffirmation of the need for a specific mechanism for reparations that will breathe life into this proclamation," Kyslytsia said.

Kyslytsia pointed out that the resolution does not only concern Russia; he said that "it would work for the benefit of all those who were being threatened now or might be threatened later by use of force."

Background: On Monday, 14 November, the UN General Assembly gathered for a special session, where they considered a draft resolution on creating a mechanism to compensate Ukraine for damages caused by a full-scale war started by Russia.

The document entitled "Furtherance of Remedy and Reparation for Aggression against Ukraine" was prepared by Ukraine with the co-authorship of almost half a hundred countries. It contains UN states’ recognition of the need to create a compensation mechanism to compensate for the damages caused to Ukraine by Russia, and recommendations to the states to create a register of such damages. It is, in particular, about damage caused to property of various forms of ownership, natural and legal persons, environment, etc.

In September, it became known that Ukraine was lobbying the UN General Assembly to adopt a resolution that would become the basis for the creation of an international compensation mechanism that could lead to the seizure of as much as US$300 billion of Russian state-owned assets overseas.

