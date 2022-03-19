Ukraine presidency claims Russian general killed in strike

Reuters Videos

STORY: With the charred, bombed-out remains of buildings looming above, bodies lay scattered on the ground of Mariupol Friday, some buried in makeshift graves... others simply covered by debris...remnants of the latest assault on Ukraine’s southeastern city.Video released Friday by the Azov regiment, a former right-wing paramilitary unit which is now part of Ukraine’s National Guard, is said to show a bombed-out theater where Ukrainian officials say hundreds were sheltering at the time of a Russian airstrike this week.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday said rescue operations were underway."It is known that as of now, more than 130 people were rescued. But hundreds of Mariupol residents are still under the debris. Despite the shelling, despite all the difficulties, we will continue rescue work." Russia has denied bombing the theater or attacking civilians.On Friday morning, black smoke rose over the western city of Lviv, a town that’s drawn hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians seeking shelter away from the frontline of the war.The city’s governor Maksym Kozytskyy announced a Russian strike on an aircraft maintenance facility.“There was a strike against the city of Lviv. Air raid warning system worked. I am grateful to the armed forces as they reacted. Some missiles which were launched from the Black Sea area were intercepted…”Later, more than 100 empty strollers were placed in a Lviv square as part of a campaign highlighting the large number of children killed in the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.Meanwhile, in Moscow…Russian President Vladimir Putin justified the invasion before a packed soccer stadium Friday, announcing to tens of thousands of people waving Russian flags that all of the Kremlin’s aims would be achieved in what Russia calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine and defended against the “genocide” of Russian-speaking people.But Russian troops have taken heavy losses in the past weeks while blasting residential areas to rubble, sending more than 3 million refugees fleeing.Ukraine says it is fighting for its existence and that Putin's claims of genocide are nonsense.Kyiv and Moscow have both described progress in peace talks this week towards a political formula that would keep Ukraine out of the NATO alliance but protected with some other form of guarantee.Ukraine has demanded an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of Russian troops and both sides accused each other on Friday of dragging out the talks.