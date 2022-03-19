Ukraine presidency claims Russian general killed in strike

Advisor to Ukrainian President Zelensky, Oleksiy Arestovych, says that the commander of the Russian Eighth Army, Russian General Andrei Mordvichev, was killed at the Chornobaivka airfield near Kherson. The Ukrainian Presidency claims the general was killed by strikes on an airfield just north of Crimea, saying he was the fifth top-ranking officer killed since the invasion began on February 24.

