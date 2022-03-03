Ukraine President defiant amid Russia war gains

Reuters

More than a half dozen U.S. Secret Service officers on Thursday took two men into custody from a car in Washington's Georgetown neighborhood and removed what seemed to be an assault-style rifle from the vehicle, a Reuters witness said. The vehicle was a black four-door Ford sedan with Indiana plates that said Marine Corps Veteran. One of the suspects wore tan pants and a black hoodie, while the other wore a camouflage-style jacket and a baseball cap, according to the witness and photographs from the scene.