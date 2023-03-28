Ukraine president extends tour of war’s front-line areas

1
HANNA ARHIROVA
·3 min read

OKHTYRKA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president visited the Sumy region in northern Ukraine on Tuesday, continuing his tour over recent days of areas of the country that have felt the brunt of Russia’s full-scale invasion and as the stage increasingly looks set for a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with officials and local people in two cities in the region, which borders Russia. It was partially occupied by Russian forces after war started more than a year ago. The Russians withdrew from the region by early April.

The Associated Press was granted exclusive access as Zelenskyy visited the Sumy region cities of Okhtyrka, which saw fierce battles last year but was never occupied, and Trostianets, which was held by the Russians for a month after the invasion but liberated by Ukrainian forces on March 26, 2022.

Zelenskyy’s trip followed his visits over the past seven days to the Kherson and Kharkiv regions, parts of which were retaken last year from the Kremlin’s forces, to the intensely contested area near Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region, and to Zaporizhzhia in the south.

Also Tuesday, at least three civilians were killed and 43 others were wounded by the latest Russian attacks involving drones, gliding bombs and heavy artillery, Ukraine’s presidential office said.

In the eastern Donetsk region, Russian shelling hit 12 towns and villages, killing two and wounding 34. The Russian shelling also targeted the southern city of Kherson, where five people were wounded. In Bilopillia in the Sumy region, a Russian strike damaged a school building and an apartment building.

Addressing a crowd of people on a square in Okhtyrka, Zelenskyy promised that the battle-scarred city would be rebuilt.

“We won’t let any wound remain on the body of our state,” he said.

In Trostianets, Zelenskyy honored soldiers at the local railway station, where Ukrainian authorities say the Russians tortured prisoners. He also met with Ukraine’s minister for reconstruction, Oleksandr Kubrakov.

Many buildings in the city are damaged or destroyed by the war, with crumbling walls and punctured roofs.

Trostianets resident Dmytro Zaiats told the AP that the president’s visit to the city meant a lot to him.

“It’s a symbol of unity and the iron will that brought the country together,” he said.

Expectations of a Ukrainian push against Russian positions are mounting as the weather improves and Western-supplied weapons for Kyiv arrive.

Germany said late Monday it has delivered the 18 Leopard II tanks it had promised to Ukraine. The United Kingdom, Poland, Canada and Norway have also delivered promised tanks.

Russia has kept up its long-range bombardment of Ukraine areas, but its nighttime attacks with Iranian-made Shahed exploding drones are causing little damage.

The Ukrainian military downed 14 of the 15 Shahed drones Russia fired late Monday, the General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces said.

The Kyiv regional military administration said that wreckage from downed drone hit an administrative building in the Sviatoshynskyi District in western part of the capital, causing a fire. There were no casualties.

The Dnipropetrovsk regional governor, Serhii Lysak, said that the Ukrainian military shot down two drones overnight, but another one hit a privately-owned industrial facility in the city of Dnipro and caused a fire that took hours to extinguish.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Bad weather forces electricity shutdowns in eight Ukrainian regions

    Ukraine's national grid operator imposed emergency electricity shutdowns in eight Ukrainian regions on Tuesday because of bad weather, and said Russian attacks had affected the power supply in some frontline areas. The shutdowns follow an improvement in electricity supplies across Ukraine in recent weeks, in what officials have hailed as a victory in their battle to restore power after months of Russian missile and drone strikes.

  • Explosions rock occupied Melitopol

    Several explosions rocked the temporarily occupied city of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on the morning of 27 March. Source: Ivan Fedorov, legal Mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram; RIA-Melitopol Telegram-channel; Vladimir Rogov, a collaborator and the so-called "Member of the Main Council of Administration of Zaporizhzhia Oblast", on Telegram Quote from Fedorov: "The occupiers have 'nothing going on in Melitopol'.

  • Netanyahu sacks defense minister who opposed court reform

    STORY: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday after Gallant called for a halt to a controversial judicial reform plan.Gallant, a lawmaker from Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party, broke ranks on Saturday by publicly urging Netanyahu to suspend the legislation. He said, "The growing rift in our society is penetrating the Israel Defense Forces and security agencies. This poses a clear, immediate, and tangible threat to the security of the state. I will not allow this."His dismissal marks the largest public fracture in Netanyahu's coalition government over the proposed reforms that have sparked mass protests and even dissent from some in the nation's revered military.Others in Netanyahu's party have begun to waver: A top lawmaker echoed the defense chief's call to pause the contested judicial overhaul on Sunday. Dissent from the premier's own party and cabinet has compounded months of unprecedented mass protests by Israelis who fear the package of reforms could endanger court independence.Netanyahu, who is on trial on graft charges that he denies, says the overhaul will balance out the branches of government.A key bill effectively giving his religious-nationalist coalition more control over the appointment of judges is expected to be brought for ratification this week in the Knesset, where he and his allies wield 64 out of 120 seats.But how - or even if - that as-yet-unscheduled vote will proceed has been thrown into question by Likud dissenters.

  • 8 killed, 66 injured as Russia attacks 9 Ukrainian regions over past 24 hours

    Russia struck 124 settlements using mortars, tanks, artillery, S-300 missiles, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), Kh-31 cruise missiles, drones, and tactical aviation, Ukraine's Defense Ministry media center reported on March 28.

  • Lukas Gage confirms he's in a relationship with Chris Appleton

    You's Lukas Gage has confirmed he is in a relationship with celebrity hair stylist Chris Appleton, saying he is "very happy" in new relationship.

  • FSB interested in conversation between Akhmedov and music producer Prigozhin

    Russia’s FSB security service is investigating Russian music producer Yosif Prigozhin and billionaire and former Russian senator Farkhad Akhmedov after a recording of an alleged phone conversation in which the two slur Russian dictator Vladimir Putin went public.

  • Zelenskyy to visit Warsaw soon, says Polish deputy FM

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to visit Warsaw, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Paweł Jabłoński told Polish Radio Went on March 28.

  • Justices poised to uphold federal ban on encouraging illegal immigration

    The Biden administration defended the statute as the White House takes heat for its crackdown on asylum seekers.

  • Kim calls for ramping up N.Korea's 'weapon-grade nuclear material'

    Leader Kim Jong Un called for North Korea to expand production of "weapon-grade nuclear materials", state media said Tuesday, as Pyongyang unveiled what appeared to be a new, smaller tactical nuclear warhead.He called on them to expand "the production of weapon-grade nuclear materials" for an "exponential" increase in the North's arsenal.

  • Rising Hollywood star arrested

    33-year-old actor Jonathan Majors is charged with physical assault and harassing a woman after an alleged domestic dispute.

  • UN says Afghan girls' education activist arrested in Kabul

    An Afghan rights activist who has campaigned for girls' education has been arrested in Kabul, the United Nations said on Tuesday. The U.N. mission in Afghanistan said Matiullah Wesa, founder and president of Pen Path — a local nongovernmental group that travels across Afghanistan with a mobile school and library — was arrested in the Afghan capital on Monday. Local reports said Taliban security forces detained Wesa after his return from a trip to Europe.

  • Former riot police officer assaulted Ukrainian children forcibly deported to Crimea

    Valerii Astakhov, a former officer of the Berkut riot police, assaulted Ukrainian children illegally deported to Russia-annexed Crimea. [Berkut was a Ukrainian special riot police force within the Ministry of Internal Affairs; it was formed in 1992.

  • Giant ad recruits Wagner mercenaries for Ukraine

    STORY: A giant recruitment ad for Russia's Wagner mercenary force has appeared on the facade of an office block in north-east Moscow.Wagner is thought to have sustained heavy losses in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, the longest, bloodiest battle of the war so far.It fights alongside Russian forces in the region and has sought to replenish troop numbers ahead of a potential Ukrainian counteroffensive.Seventeen stories high, the ad shows the group's logo and the slogans "Join the winning team!" and "Together we will win." Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin said earlier this month that he aimed to recruit 30,000 new fighters by mid-May.Ukrainian and Western officials say Wagner is sending poorly prepared fighters to certain death.For months, Wagner has spearheaded Russia's push to take the small city of Bakhmut, now in ruins. Both sides have referred to Bakhmut as a "meat grinder."Prigozhin said his men's task there is to bleed the Ukrainian army dry.

  • Resistance in Russian-occupied territories ramp up with explosions in Mariupol and Melitopol

    Explosions were heard in the Russian-occupied southern Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Melitopol on the morning of March 27.

  • Poland orders ammunition production increase

    Polish public and private defense enterprises will increase artillery shell output, benefitting both the Polish army and the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Poland’s PM Mateusz Morawiecki announced at a press briefing on March 27.

  • Benjamin Netanyahu poised for climbdown after thousands of protesters marched on his home

    Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly poised to announce a freeze on his hugely controversial legal reform package in a major climbdown aimed at calming mass civil unrest in Israel.

  • Anxiety surges as Donald Trump may be indicted soon: Why 2024 is 'the final battle' and 'the big one'

    Donald Trump's many legal problems – and calls for protests – have generated new fears of political violence and anxiety about the 2024 election.

  • Jonathan Majors Charged with Multiple Counts of Assault by New York District Attorney After Arrest

    Jonathan Majors was arrested in New York City on Saturday following an alleged "domestic dispute"

  • US lawmakers make new push to bar convicted violent passengers from flights

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A bipartisan group of lawmakers on Wednesday will make a new push for legislation to bar passengers fined or convicted of serious physical violence from commercial flights after a series of recent high-profile incidents. Three lawmakers said on Monday they plan to reintroduce the "Protection from Abusive Passengers Act," saying the enhanced penalty is a strong deterrent and needed to improve aviation worker and passenger safety and "minimize disruptions to the national aviation system and restore confidence in air travel." Senator Jack Reed and Representative Eric Swalwell, both Democrats, and Republican Representative Brian Fitzpatrick are introducing the bill after a series of incidents aboard airplanes.

  • Video reportedly shows destruction of Ukraine's Avdiivka

    STORY: Reuters was not able to independently verify the date it was filmed and the location of the footage.With Russian forces making recent gradual gains on the flanks of Avdiivka, the Ukrainian military warned last week that the city could become a "second Bakhmut" - where months-long fierce fighting has turned the town into rubble.On Sunday, Russian shelling targeted two high-rise buildings in Avdiivka, a Donetsk region city some 90 kilometers (56 miles) southwest of the besieged Bakhmut, according to officials.One person was injured in numerous air strikes on Avdiivka on Saturday (March 25), according to the Ukrainian military. Some 2,000 civilians are left in Avdiivka. The city had a pre-war population of more than 30,000.Russia has denied targeting civilians in the now 13-month war it has waged against its neighbor. The war, which has no end in sight, has seen thousands killed, millions displaced and tens of Ukrainian cities nearly or partially wiped out.