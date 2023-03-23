Ukraine president visits front-line areas as new phase nears

KARL RITTER
·3 min read

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's president on Thursday made his third visit in two days to areas that have felt the brunt of Russia’s war, with a trip to the southern Kherson region that was retaken from the Kremlin’s forces, and as a senior Kyiv commander hinted that a brewing Ukrainian counteroffensive could come “very soon.”

Ukraine took back control of the Kherson region’s capital, also called Kherson, at the end of last year, pushing out the Russian occupiers who had captured the city in the weeks following the start of Moscow full-scale invasion more than a year ago. The Dnieper River now marks the front line in the region, which is still partially occupied.

While in Kherson on Thursday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with local security officials and inspected infrastructure damaged by Russian strikes, his office said.

On Wednesday, Zelenskyy visited Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city in northeastern Ukraine. Kyiv's troops recaptured Kharkiv from the Russians last September as part of the same monthslong counteroffensive that won back Kherson.

Also Wednesday, Zelenskyy met with troops in the eastern Donetsk region, stopping by a hospital to see wounded soldiers and giving state awards to the defenders of Bakhmut, a wrecked city that is now a symbol of Ukraine’s dogged resistance against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ambitions.

Zelenskyy’s 48 hours of visits far from Kyiv — and close to the front line — came as improving weather sets the stage for possible new offensives by both sides. The biting winter weather, followed by mud as the ground thawed out, have prevented major changes on the battlefield, and the war has largely been deadlocked in recent months.

Ukraine is now starting to receive modern weapons, including tanks, from its Western allies, who are also training Ukrainian troops to use them.

Russian forces have been digging in where they hold territory in the four provinces that Moscow illegally annexed in September — Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia. Putin has made it clear he wants to have control there.

Ukraine’s ground forces commander said Thursday that Russian forces are “exhausting themselves” in their grinding push to take Bakhmut, giving Kyiv a window of opportunity for a counterstrike.

Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi said in a Telegram post that the Russian assault on Bakhmut was causing Russian forces to “lose considerable strength.”

“Very soon, we will take advantage of this opportunity, as we once did near Kyiv, Kharkiv, Balakliia and Kupiansk,” Syrskyi added, referencing Ukraine’s counteroffensive last year that pushed Russia back from the country’s capital and large swathes of the northeast.

Russia has kept up its long-range attacks using artillery, missiles and drones, meanwhile.

The death toll from a Russian drone attack Wednesday on a high school and dormitories south of Kyiv rose to nine, Ukrainian emergency services reported.

Russia on Wednesday also struck a nine-story apartment building in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia where at least one person was killed.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Sioux Falls American Legion honors 20th anniversary of the start of the Iraq War

    "This is a reminder to reflect on the people I know that we've lost and make sure they're not forgotten."

  • Reliance Jio's new 5G plans may impact Bharti Airtel's key metrics- JP Morgan

    The launch of cheaper postpaid plans with unlimited 5G by Reliance's Jio has put rival Bharti Airtel on the back foot in the Indian market and may delay recovery in its key profit metric, JP Morgan analysts said on Thursday. Jio, the telecoms unit of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries, launched new postpaid plans last week, starting from 399 rupees ($4.85) that included over-the-top (OTT) packages, forcing Bharti Airtel to roll out similar plans. "We were surprised to see Bharti turn defensive with counter-plans," JP Morgan analysts said in a client note, adding that unlimited 5G data consumption would also delay any kind of 5G monetization, pressure the expansion of average revenue per user (ARPU) and delay 4G prepaid tariff increases.

  • CNA or BRK.B: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

    CNA vs. BRK.B: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • IMF: Lebanon in 'very dangerous situation' with reforms stalled

    The International Monetary Fund warned on Thursday that Lebanon was in a very dangerous situation a year after it committed to reforms it has failed to implement, and the IMF urged the government to halt borrowing from the central bank. IMF mission chief Ernesto Rigo told a news conference in Beirut that the authorities should accelerate the implementation of conditions set for a $3 billion bailout. "One would have expected more in terms of implementation and approval of legislation" related to reforms, he said, noting "very slow" progress.

  • North Dakota House passes school gender pronoun prohibition

    Public schools and state agencies in North Dakota would be prohibited from referring to students and employees by any pronouns that don't reflect the sex assigned to them at birth, under a bill approved by the legislature. It passed the Senate last month and now awaits the signature of Republican Gov. Doug Burgum. In 2021, Burgum vetoed a bill that would have restricted transgender students from participating in public elementary and secondary school sports.

  • Ukraine’s Armed Forces repel more than 80 Russian attacks in one day – General Staff report

    On 22 March, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 83 Russian attacks on 5 fronts. Source: General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces' report on Facebook Quote: "The Russian Federation continues its armed aggression against Ukraine and does not abandon its intentions to fully occupy Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts.

  • Fierce battles in south and north of Bakhmut, Russia advances on Avdiivka and Marinka: General Staff report

    The fiercest battles continue in the southern and northern parts of Bakhmut, and Russia continues to advance on Avdiivka and Marinka. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 22 March Details: Over the course of the day, the Ukrainian Air Force struck a Russian anti-aircraft missile system and delivered 12 strikes on clusters of Russian personnel and military equipment.

  • NATO to hold Ukraine meeting despite Hungary's objections

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday that he would call a high-level meeting of the military organization’s main forum for cooperation with Ukraine next month despite objections from Hungary. The NATO-Ukraine Commission hasn't met at ministerial level for several years. The last meeting was held at a lower level in 2019 in Kyiv, with NATO ambassadors joining Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and some of his Cabinet ministers, about three years before Russia's full-scale invasion.

  • The battle to be the Middle East’s ultimate aviation hub

    It was a day that changed the world of travel for good. At exactly 11.45am on October 25 1985 Captain Fazle Ghani Mian pushed forward the throttle on his Airbus A300 and flight EK600 to Karachi raced down the sand-flecked runway at Dubai airport. Emirates airline was born.

  • Trump to appear on Hannity amid tensions with Fox News

    Former President Trump is slated to make an appearance on Sean Hannity’s prime-time program on Fox News on Monday, the network confirmed this week. The network said Hannity would present an “exclusive interview” with Trump, which will be conducted in person at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. Trump’s return to Fox’s airwaves is…

  • 'Noose around your neck': Colombia's biggest drug cartel rules with fear

    In the cities and towns of northwest Colombia, the ubiquitous graffiti "AGC" signals the ominous presence of the powerful Gulf Clan drug cartel.Also known as the Autodefensas Gaitanistas of Colombia or AGC, the Gulf Clan is the biggest drug cartel in the world's largest cocaine producer.

  • Buster Murdaugh Just Released A Statement About Stephen Smith's Death

    Netflix's new true crime docuseries 'Murdaugh Murders' dropped on February 22. Here's what to know about Buster Murdaugh: His net worth, job, law career, more.

  • Jordan Klepper Has A Truly Weird Experience At World's Saddest Pro-Trump Rally

    The "Daily Show" correspondent has a baffling debate with a supporter of the former president.

  • Witnesses Unravel the Chinese Mass Murder Mystery That Could Ruin Putin

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/ReutersEKOK, Cameroon—It was just before 5 a.m. local time when two pickup trucks allegedly carrying mercenaries from the Russian Wagner Group pulled up in front of Zaza and five other men, who were patrolling the areas near the Chimbolo gold mine in the Central African Republic.The vigilantes—who are among hundreds of men drawn from the Chimbolo village to prevent hoodlums and robbers from attacking the buildings and electrical installations

  • Putin’s Mercenary Prigozhin Shifts Focus After Ukraine Setbacks

    (Bloomberg) -- Yevgeny Prigozhin, the powerful founder of mercenary group Wagner, is preparing to scale back his private army’s operations in Ukraine after Russian military chiefs succeeded in cutting key supplies of men and munitions, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonUS Fears a War-Weary Worl

  • Joe Scarborough Sums Up Donald Trump's State Of Mind With 4 Blunt Words

    The "Morning Joe" anchor called B.S. on a report that the former president is relishing his current legal predicament.

  • Ukrainians are riding tanks captured from an elite Russian unit into battle in Bakhmut, but their new gear may not last long

    Ukrainian mechanics have worked wonders with captured equipment, but long-term use of Russian tanks requires parts from Russian factories.

  • Xi snubbed Putin after their summit, calling a meeting of Central Asian countries as part of an audacious power play

    China's President Xi Jinping appears to be using the leverage he has gained over Russia in the wake of the Ukraine war.

  • U.S. backs Ukraine’s decision on Bakhmut, says Kirby

    The United States defers to Ukraine’s leadership in its prioritization of the hard-fought battle for the town of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, spokesperson for the U.S. National Security Council John Kirby said on March 21, during an interview with CNN.

  • Vladimir Putin’s health may be disintegrating and it should terrify us all

    Images of Putin gripping his chair and squirming next to President Xi in Moscow have again fuelled speculation about his health. He was filmed limping during a visit to Crimea a few days ago and during a February meeting with Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko his leg was shaking uncontrollably. Since Putin invaded Ukraine last year, rumours of his physical well-being have been rife, with a range of theories from cancer to Parkinson’s.