Ukraine’s PrivatBank blocks Belarussians’ accounts

PrivatBank has blocked card accounts and cancelled contracts with Belarus' residents. They can now only withdraw money with restrictions and are forbidden from transferring money to another person. They can only transfer money to another account in person. To do this, Belarusians must bring their ID and the details of their personal account at another bank.

Many Belarusians do not have accounts in other countries, nor do they have the possibility to exit Ukraine.

Ukrainian banks have already blocked Belarusian accounts following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Some companies and individuals managed to unblock their accounts in summer 2022 after thorough inspection by Ukraine's Security Service.

Accounts of Belarusians with a temporary residence permit in Ukraine are blocked, while those who have a permanent residence are able to still use their accounts.

Two large Georgian banks, the Bank of Georgia and TBC, restricted the issue of new cards to Russians in March 2022.

