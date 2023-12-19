Ukraine to produce a million drones in 2024 — Zelenskyy

Ukraine aims to manufacture one million drones for its military in 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced during a press conference on Dec. 19.

He stated that overcoming bureaucratic and logistic hurdles will be essential for effective UAV production and management of drones. These issues were discussed at the most recent meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Headquarters, Zelenskyy added.

The president recounted an incident where 26,000 drones were stranded in a warehouse and "did not reach the front line."

“We will overcome logistics [problems]; our soldiers will receive domestically made drones,” said Zelenskyy.

“As for production — we will produce a million drones next year.”

Earlier, Lt. Gen. Ivan Havryliuk told the BBC that Ukraine is increasing its production of kamikaze UAVs to compensate for the shortage of artillery ammunition.

In September, Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov reported that Ukraine's drone production in 2023 had surged more than 100 times compared to the previous year. He predicted that by the end of the year, production could increase even further.

Approximately 200 companies are engaged in the production of UAVs in Ukraine, Fedorov said on Nov. 21.

In December, Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin said that Ukraine is producing the "vast majority" of the drones used on the front lines — from the smallest and cheapest FPV [first-person view] drones to long-range strike UAVs.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine