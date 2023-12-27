Ukraine can produce more armament than Ministry of Defence can order – MP in podcast

Domestic production has developed to the point when it is able to produce even more than Ukraine's Defence Ministry can order based on the 2024 budget.

Source: Yehor Cherniev, Member of the Ukrainian Parliament, Deputy Head of the Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for National Security, Defence and Intelligence and Permanent Head of Ukraine´s delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, the (Un)Safe Ukraine podcast

Quote: "We have signed contracts concerning the ammunition; we will have all the projectiles we possibly can have. As for armoured equipment, we are able to produce even more. However, we cannot produce it ‘out of thin air’ – it must be financed and bought by the Defence Ministry from the Ukroboronprom (Ukrainian defence industry – ed.) as Ukroboronprom invests money in spare parts, production, labour resources, etc."

Details: Cherniev said that there is a question as to how to balance the economy, which, on the one hand, must provide GDP and therefore finance the army by paying taxes but, on the other hand, must shift to military production as much as possible and stop manufacturing domestic products.

Quote: "We need to find a correct balance here so that we do not lose the economy that is currently feeding our army, but at the same time involve the resources in the military-industrial complex that will supply our Armed Forces at their full capacity, maybe not completely without assistance for now but still quite independently, so that we do not feel dependant on our partners on the battlefield, so that we are not victims of the circumstances, like with the US at the moment when we are just passively waiting for its decision."

