Ukraine to produce not only million FPV drones but also thousands of long-range attack drones in 2024 – Strategic Industries Minister

: PHOTO: THE 53RD (VOLODYMYR MONOMAKH) SEPARATE MECHANISED BRIGADE. SOURCE: FACEBOOK OF THE GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES UKRAINE

Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine, has said that Ukraine plans to produce one million FPV drones, more than 10,000 medium-range attack drones and more than 1,000 drones with a range of 1,000 kilometres or more next year.

Source: Oleksandr Kamyshin on Telegram

Quote from Kamyshin: "Yesterday, at the final press conference, my president promised that Ukraine would produce one million drones next year. And this is only about FPV drones.

In December, we are producing more than 50,000 FPV drones.

In addition to FPV drones, we are already capable of producing more than 10,000 medium-range (hundreds of kilometres) attack drones and 1,000+ drones with a range of over 1,000 kilometres next year."

Details: The minister added that "all production facilities are ready".

He also said that contracting for 2024 was already underway.

For reference: FPV (First Person View) drones perform both reconnaissance and combat missions: they adjust artillery fire, hit military equipment and trenches, and can pursue moving targets. However, they have a range of up to 8-10 km.

