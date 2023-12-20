Ukraine produced over 50,000 FPV drones in December

Ukraine produced over 50,000 FPV drones for the Defence Forces in December.

Source: Oleksandr Kamyshin, Ukraine’s Minister for Strategic Industries

Quote from Kamyshin: "At the end-of-year press conference yesterday, the president [Zelenskyy] promised that Ukraine would produce a million drones next year. And that’s just FPV drones. In December alone, we will have produced more than 50,000 FPV drones."

Kamyshin emphasised that in addition to FPV drones, Ukraine is now capable of producing more than 10,000 mid-range strike drones (with ranges of hundreds of kilometres) and 1,000+ drones with a range of 1,000 km next year.

The Strategic Industries Minister said that all the production capacities are ready, and contracting for 2024 is getting underway.

Background:

In November, Kamyshin stated that the capabilities of the domestic defence industry will increase by six times in 2024 compared to the current year, but this is still not enough to cover the needs of the Defence Forces.

