Ukraine proposes construction of Krakovets-Rivne autobahn to Poland

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has suggested Poland build an autobahn which would connect the village of Krakovets and the city of Rivne in Ukraine as a concession.

Source: Denys Shmyhal during a joint briefing with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk

Details: Shmyhal stated that his Polish counterpart received a proposition to consider Poland’s participation in a construction of a Krakovets-Lviv-Brody-Rivne autobahn which would become a continuation of the longest Polish A4 highway.

This highway is a continuation and part of the E40 all-European corridor.

Shmyhal added that this project could become another story of joint success for Ukraine and Poland. Moreover, the Ukrainian side suggested that Poland additionally build four more checkpoints on the border, which would increase their number to 18.

Background: Earlier it was reported that in 2022 Ukraine had wanted to begin construction of the first autobahn from Krakovets to Brody and Rivne. All necessary research had been done and traffic studied with this goal.

Support UP or become our patron!