Ukraine proposes strict measures for teachers guilty of bullying or collusion with Russia

If a student is bullied, doubts arise about the professionalism of the teacher

Ukraine’s Education Ombudsman, Serhiy Horbachov, is advocating for significant reforms that would allow authorities to take action against teachers involved in bullying, mobbing, or collaboration with Russia, according to his post on Facebook on Feb. 13.

Read also: Russian hackers attacked Ukraine’s Education Ministry website

Horbachov suggests that teachers could face demotion or loss of professional status following a legal conviction for such misconduct.

He highlighted cases where teachers, despite facing administrative penalties for bullying, continue to teach and may even interact with their victims.

“They end up teaching the children they’ve bullied, which is unacceptable,” he said.

The Ombudsman expressed concerns about educators who engage in bullying or mobbing, questioning their suitability for the profession and adherence to standards.

Read also: Captured documents reveal Russian plans to “re-educate” Ukrainian children

He also addressed the issue of teachers in territories temporarily occupied by Russia who engage in acts against Ukraine’s national security, such as treason and espionage. Horbachov proposes removing such educators from their positions or suspending their ability to work with children.

Read also: Ukraine’s 2024 education vouchers — number issued and top professions in high demand

These proposals aim to strengthen ethical standards and security in Ukraine’s educational system amid ongoing challenges.

As of Feb. 13, 2024, the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine announced that over 1,700 Ukrainians have received state-funded education vouchers. These vouchers grant certain citizens the right to free education in specified professions and specialties at educational institutions.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine