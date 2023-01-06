Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said that, according to international experts, thermobaric weapons

Read also: US, Israel discussing ways to prevent Iran from supplying drones to Russia

“Iran is supplying Russia with drones, which Russia will use to attack our cities and critical infrastructure,” said Kuleba.

“We have also heard that Russia and Iran are probably negotiating an agreement to supply certain types of missiles from Iran to Russia. We are watching this process very closely. This is a red line that Iran better not cross, because then all the pressure tools will be applied to make Iran stop”.

According to the minister, the message for Iran “should be very simple.”

“Whatever the benefits are for Iran of cooperating with Russia in these arms transfers, the negative consequences of this cooperation will be much larger and more painful,” he added. “And that is why Tehran must be pragmatic.

Read also: Increased Russian suicide drone activity may point to arrival of new batch of flying bombs from Iran – ISW

The minister also pointed out that by supplying drones to Russia, Iran is participating in the Russian terrorist campaign aimed “against the civilian population of the country which has always been very friendly to the Iranian people.”

“And lastly, I would like to say that this, in fact, also goes against the will of God – to use weapons against civilians,” the minister said.

Read also: Zelenskyy, Sunak, in phone call, discuss further defense cooperation

“And this is exactly what Iranian drones are used for: they are not used to attack our military positions – Iranian drones kill (Ukrainian) civilians and destroy our energy infrastructure that works for civilians in times of war.”

On Dec. 19, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Russia had received a new batch of over 250 Shahed combat drones from Iran.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine