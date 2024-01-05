Ukraine pulled EU out of "coma of non-expansion" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs, is convinced that Ukraine has helped the European Union to get out of its "coma of non-expansion".

Source: Kuleba in an interview with host Vadym Karpiak, reports European Pravda

Quote: "It was Ukraine that pulled the European Union out of a ‘coma of non-expansion…’ As a kingdom of tranquillity, it was in a normal living state, but as a driving force of history, it was in a coma, into which it was driven by the so-called phenomenon of enlargement fatigue," said Kuleba.

Details: According to the minister, if it were not for Ukraine, "the EU would have remained in this coma and would not have been a historical force."

"And opening up to the idea of expansion, they essentially returned themselves to the historical stage and brought us faith and optimism in the historical role of the European Union," Kuleba emphasised.

At a 14 December summit in Brussels, the European Union's leaders accepted the European Commission's recommendation to begin accession negotiations with Moldova and Ukraine.

Although Hungary blocked the decision on Kyiv for a long time, its veto was overcome by the leaders persuading Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to leave the room during the vote and thus abstain from voting.

Orbán himself later said that he agreed to give up the veto over the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU because he would still have many opportunities to block this process.

