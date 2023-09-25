Ukraine purchased diesel fuel for Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant after its occupation

Ukraine purchased and transported diesel fuel to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) after it has beed occupied by Russian troops.

Source: Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko in an interview with Suspilne

Details: Halushchenko said that a total of "about 500 tonnes of diesel" were delivered to the ZNPP.

"Ukraine and Energoatom [the company that owns ZNPP – ed.] purchased and transported [diesel] through Russian checkpoints. We asked to agree on a corridor to supply it so that when there was a blackout seven times, we would not have an accident," the minister noted.

The head of the Ministry of Energy called this situation a paradox but explained the need for such a step to prevent an accident at the station.

"In fact, the Russians are in control there, so they should be the ones bringing diesel, but they didn't do it, so we did. After all, we understood that if even one of these seven blackouts happened and there wasn't enough diesel, it would cause a nuclear accident," the official added.

Previously: Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) completed the drilling of water wells to cool shut-down reactors.

