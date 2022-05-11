Ukraine pushes back Russian troops near Kharkiv
Ukrainian soldiers are pushing Russian troops away from Kharkiv and back towards the Russian border. Even in Mariupol, the Russians do not have full control. Debora Patta has the latest.
Columnist Carole Gariepy tells story of how former Swiss exchange student opened her home to Ukrainian woman who fled war
A Connecticut state trooper who is a native of Poland got quite the surprise while responding to an SUV with a flat tire Wednesday — a passenger in the vehicle happened to be former Polish President Lech Walesa. State police said Trooper Lukasz Lipert arrived to the call in Tolland and was greeted by Walesa, who had spoken in Hartford on Tuesday as part of his U.S. tour advocating for aid for refugees who have fled Ukraine during the war with Russia. Lipert, 35, who came to the U.S. when he was 18, told The Hartford Courant that he spoke with Walesa in Polish about their homeland and the anti-communist movement Walesa helped lead.
STORY: Ukrainian soldiers inspected the wreckage of a Russian tank in the village of Rubizhne, recently recaptured from the invaders.Kyiv said on Tuesday its forces had successfully pushed Russian troops out of several towns near the city of Kharkiv, part of a counter-offensive that Ukraine hopes could change the course of the war.One soldier here boasted his team could keep delivering these sorts of results."The weapons are helping is a lot, the anti-tank ones. I wish the state would supply us with them more frequently. We use the weapons exclusively for specific targets. As you can see we have results. If there are weapons we will have more results."Kyiv's counter-offensive here could be consequential: Ukrainian forces are moving into striking distance of the supply lines supporting Russia's main attack force in the south, where Moscow has focused on encircling and capturing the Donbass region.Ukrainian forces have so far mostly held out.Despite these setbacks, Russian President Vladimir has showed no signs of calling off or limiting what he's termed a 'special military operation.'U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said on Tuesday she believes Russia still plans for a long war."We assess President Putin is preparing for a prolonged conflict in Ukraine during which he still intends to achieve goals beyond the Donbas. [Edit] The uncertain nature of the battle, which is developing into a war of attrition, combined with the reality that Putin faces a mismatch between his ambitions and Russia's current conventional military capabilities, likely means the next few months could see us moving along a more unpredictable and potentially "Demonstrating Moscow's reach, Russian missiles destroyed a shopping center and depot in the port city of Odesa. The Ukrainian military said one person was killed and five were injured.In Mariupol, Russian forces again pummeled the Azovstal steelworks on Tuesday, trying to capture the last bastion of Ukrainian resistance in the ruined city. Scores of civilians have been evacuated from the steelworks in recent days, but an aide to Mariupol's mayor said at least 100 still remained inside.Ukraine says tens of thousands of people have died under two months of Russian siege and bombardment.
STORY: A weeping Tatyana Pochivalova kneels on the earth and kisses it, her first time returning to her village outside the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv in two months.This tiny, battered hamlet of Vilkhivka is testament to the bitter fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops.It was recaptured early in April, and former residents are still trickling back.Pochivalova was surprised and overjoyed to discover some of her livestock still here.But there is little else left."I have not expected anything like this, such aggression, such destruction. I came and I kissed the ground, I simply kissed it. My home, there is nothing. Where am I to live, how am I to live?"The Ukrainian military reported new gains on Wednesday that signaled a possible shift in the course of the war.The advance appears to be the fastest that Ukraine has mounted since it drove Russian troops away from Kyiv and out of the country's north at the beginning of April.If sustained, Ukrainian forces could be poised to threaten Russian supply lines.Aerial footage released by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry purports to show a missile obliterating a Russian T-90 tank In southern Ukraine, a different picture:Russian forces continued to bombard the Azovstal steelworks in the port of Mariupol, the last bastion of Ukrainian defenders in a city now almost completely controlled by Russia after more than two months of siege.Ukraine's Azov Regiment, holed up inside, said Russia was bombing and trying to storm it.Kyiv says it is likely that tens of thousands of people have been killed in Mariupol. Ukrainian authorities say between 150,000 and 170,000 of the city's 400,000 residents are still living there amid the Russian-occupied ruins.
VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - WEDNESDAY, 11 MAY, 2022, 11:51 AM Mi-24. ILLUSTRATIVE PHOTO Ukrainian paratroopers note that the Russian Mi-24 attack helicopter, shot down on 10 May, is already the 15th on their account.
VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - TUESDAY, 10 MAY 2022, 11:12 According to Ukrainian intelligence, Vladimir Putin's regime has ordered the media, in its propaganda, to bring the Russian public's attention to "the opposition of the Russian army to all the countries of the European Union and NATO".
The Ukrainian military said it destroyed a Russian tank in Kharkiv Oblast with an anti-tank rifle provided by the Swedish government.Ukraine’s defense ministry said the vehicle, which it identified as a Russian T-90 main battle tank, was destroyed by a hand-held “Carl Gustaf” anti-tank recoilless rifle provided by the government of Sweden.An undated video posted to Twitter on May 10 by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine shows a line of vehicles near Staryi Saltiv in Kharkiv, and a strike on the rear vehicle. Credit: Ukraine Ministry of Defense via Storyful
Olha Hlushchenko - Wednesday, 11 May 2022, 01:52 Defenders of Ukraine killed 79 invaders and 12 units of Russian military equipment in the south in a 24-hour period. Source: "Pivden" (South) Operational Command on Facebook Quote: "Realising the distribution of forces and the invincibility of our people, the enemy is firing mercilessly at the Mykolaiv area from the occupied territories using volley fire systems.
OLENA ROSHCHINA - TUESDAY, MAY 10, 2022, 10:35 AM In Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, the "sweeping of the territory" continues; the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed the pontoons and military equipment of the Russian troops, and some of the invaders have fled by swimming.
Invading Russian forces are continuing to focustheir efforts on preventing the further advance of Ukrainian troops towards thestate border of Ukraine, Ukraine's General Staff said in a Facebook post on May 11.
Invading Russian forces have achieved verylimited progress in Donbas, advancing only a few miles, and remain well behind schedule, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a press briefing on May 9.
As the invasion of Ukraine drags on, evidence is emerging that much of Russia's military equipment is outdated and often ineffective.
Valentyna Romanenko - Tuesday, 10 May 2022, 23:39 The Air Defence of Ukraine destroyed 5 Russian targets on 10 May. Source: Yurii Ihnat, Ukrainian Air Force Command spokesman, on Facebook Quote: "Today the whole country is looking forward to the downing of the symbolic 200th aircraft of the Russian aggressors.
Opinion: An April article in a Russian magazine makes a bold critique of the Kremlin and may offer clues to the direction of the war in Ukraine.
Many observers expected Russia's air force to blow away Ukraine's forces in the opening days of the Kremlin's invasion. Ukraine's military would be left completely vulnerable as Russian warplanes could pick off targets at whim. But that hasn’t happened.
Putin's forces are flattening small towns in their bid to capture a huge chunk of eastern Ukraine. But in the cities, they'll face a well-armed, deeply entrenched resistance.
