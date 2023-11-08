Ukraine’s Rada vote to keep martial law in effect through winter

Members of the Verkhovna Rada have voted for the ninth time to extend martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine for another 90 days, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported on Nov. 8.

The draft laws No. 10211 and No. 10212 introduced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy were supported by 329 and 322 parliamentarians, respectively.

Martial law and mobilization were extended from Nov. 16 to Feb. 14, 2024.

Martial law was declared in Ukraine after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. At the same time, general mobilization was announced.

During the general mobilization, all citizens of Ukraine liable for military service aged 18 to 60 can be called up for military service, unless they have legal grounds for deferment or exclusion from military registration.

