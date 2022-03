Ukraine rallies UN allies to isolate Russia on international stage

Reuters

Two-term U.S. Representative Van Taylor on Wednesday withdrew from a Republican primary run-off race, ending his reelection bid after admitting he had an extra-marital affair with the widow of an American who joined the Islamic State, according to media reports. Taylor, who represents a northeast Texas district, last year voted for the creation of a special congressional panel to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol, earning the ire of former President Donald Trump, whose supporters mounted the deadly attack. Taylor's withdrawal came one day after he led a pack of five Republicans in a primary race with 48.7% of the vote, just shy of the 50% needed to win his party's nomination.