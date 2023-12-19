Ukraine ramps up UAV production to compensate for ammunition shortage – Defence Ministry

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry has reported that Ukraine is stepping up production of kamikaze drones and plans to produce 155mm ammunition on its territory in quantities that will cover the difference between its needs and the assistance provided by partners.

Source: Ivan Havryliuk, Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister, in a comment to the BBC Ukrainian Service

Quote: "As for artillery ammunition, this issue will keep popping up. Therefore, Ukraine has decided to address these challenges by creating a powerful UAV production system."

Details: The official believes the shortage of artillery ammunition in Ukraine will persist. Ukraine is increasing the production of kamikaze UAVs in order to compensate for the lack of shells.

Havryliuk further added that Ukraine is increasing its domestic production of "all types of Soviet-era" ammunition.

At the same time, most Western systems Ukraine has received from its partners use a different calibre - 155 mm. Therefore, Ukraine, jointly with Western companies, plans to produce such projectiles on its territory. However, the official believes it is not the case that a large number of 155mm rounds will be made. Nevertheless, he expects that next year, the Ukrainian defence industry will produce "enough of the shells to cover the difference between what is necessary (on the battlefield - ed.) and the number of munitions that partners can provide".

