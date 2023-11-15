Ukraine reaches agreement with US company on demining country's energy infrastructure

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine and the Tetra Tech American company have agreed to cooperate in the mine clearance of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Source: Press service of the Energy Ministry

Quote: "Mine clearance of energy facilities is one of the priorities that will help power engineers repair power and gas supply to consumers more quickly," Ukraine’s Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko stated.

Details: Preliminary assessments by fuel energy sector companies suggest that the area of energy infrastructure that requires examination for the detection of areas contaminated with mines and explosive remnants of the war is over 30 000 hectares only in Ukraine-controlled territories.

The most heavily contaminated areas are those of the energy infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts. The facilities in Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Sumy, Chernihiv and Zhytomyr oblasts also require mine clearance.

Tetra Tech, Inc is supposed to provide technical assistance and consulting to the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine in the implementation of mine clearance activities.

The parties will also cooperate for the safe repair of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure by clearing energy facilities, their sites and premises from explosive remnants of the war and their components which pose a threat to life and health of people, and for the facilitation of the proper and safe operation of power facilities.

Background: The reconstruction agency will finish the construction of protective structures at power facilities by 1 December 2024, and at several other facilities by mid-February.

Support UP or become our patron!