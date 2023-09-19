Ukraine ready to change rules for exporting agricultural products to 5 EU countries

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved on Tuesday a new procedure for exporting certain types of agricultural products to certain EU member states.

Source: Mykola Solskyi, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, at a meeting of the agricultural committee of the European Parliament, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Solskyi said that this procedure stipulates that corn, rapeseed, sunflower and wheat exported to five EU countries must be licensed by the Ministry of Economy in consultation with the Ministry of Agrarian Policy.

Quote from Solskyi: "We believe that such a procedure would satisfy all parties. And even the three countries that are currently opposed to Ukrainian agricultural exports will also join this plan. Because we all have the same goal – to win this terrible war. And for this, there must be mutual understanding and mutual support between us."

More details: Solskyi added that Ukraine had developed and submitted to the European Commission an action plan for export controls. This proposal "should defuse the situation," he said.

Quote from Solskyi: "We coordinate with the European Commission and the importing countries the required list and amount of agricultural products from the four crops, and they, in turn, determine whether, when and in what volumes they are ready to accept these crops. Only then do we issue permits to our companies to export certain products. In other words, Ukraine controls its exports and coordinates them with the receiving countries."

Background:

On Friday, the European Commission announced that it would not extend restrictions on imports of agricultural products from Ukraine after 15 September, but Kyiv agreed to take measures to limit imports on its part.

Nevertheless, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia decided to impose unilateral restrictions, with Warsaw stating that their restrictions would be in place indefinitely.

The day before, Ukraine officially submitted requests for consultations with Slovakia, Poland and Hungary within the WTO.

