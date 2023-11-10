Ukraine ready to compromise with Hungary for EU entry — Danilov

NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov

Ukraine is prepared to make concessions to Hungary to be admitted into the European Union, National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) secretary Oleksiy Danilov told public broadcaster Ukrainian Radio on Nov. 10.

He addressed the statement by Hungarian PM Viktor Orban, who had mentioned that Budapest would block the start of negotiations for Ukraine's EU membership.

“Regarding Orban’s statement, you have heard the position of our Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Olha Stefanishyna, who is directly dealing with this issue,” said Danilov.

“We are ready to make certain compromises on this matter in order to achieve the greater goal of being EU members. There is nothing particularly complicated about it, and I do not think it will be difficult for us.”

Danilov added that the necessary legislation had already been prepared and would be enacted to prevent Hungary from "speculating on this or that matter."

The NSDC secretary believes that if Kyiv swiftly meets EU's requirements, the European community will not be opposed to Ukraine's membership.

Danilov noted that Ukraine's "homework" is to overcome corruption.

"We must resolve this issue once and for all; moreover, the president [Volodymyr Zelenskyy] is also very eager to draw a line under the issue of corruption," the official concluded.

On Nov. 8, the European Commission recommended to initiate negotiations for Ukraine and Moldova to join the EU. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen mentioned that Ukraine had completed "over 90%" of the necessary steps outlined by the European Commission in 2022, particularly highlighting judicial reforms and anti-corruption efforts. Brussels expects Ukraine and Moldova to complete their reform work by March 2024.

Following this, Orban stated that the European Union should not begin negotiations regarding Ukraine's entry into the bloc, emphasizing Hungary's "clear stance" on the issue.

