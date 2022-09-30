Ukraine ready for negotiations with Russia, but not with Putin Zelenskyy

Ukrainska Pravda
IRYNA BALACHUK FRIDAY, 30 SEPTEMBER 2022, 17:12

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine is ready for negotiations with Russia,  but only with another president of the Russian Federation, not with Vladimir Putin.

Source: Zelenskyy’s video address after the meeting of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine on 30 September

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Ukraine was and remains a leader in negotiation efforts. It is our state that has always offered to negotiate with Russia on coexistence on equal, honest, dignified and fair terms. It is obvious that with the current Russian president, this is impossible. He has no idea what dignity and honesty are.

Therefore, we are ready for a dialogue with Russia, but with another Russian president."

Details: According to Zelenskyy, several decisions were agreed upon at the meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and the National Security and Defence Council on 30 September.

One was that only "the strengthening of Ukraine and the expulsion of the Russian occupiers from the entire Ukrainian territory" will bring peace. Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine would follow this path.

The other decision was that Ukraine would apply to join NATO.

Background: Earlier on 30 September, during the sham and legally invalid "signing of agreements on accession to Russia", Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that he wants to end hostilities and "bring Ukraine back to the negotiating table".

