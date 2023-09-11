Ukraine Recap: Baerbock Hails Reform Progress in Visit to Kyiv

(Bloomberg) -- German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock made her fourth visit to Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion and praised the government in Kyiv for pushing ahead with the reforms needed to open formal accession talks with the European Union.

“We have already made good progress on judicial reform and media legislation,” Baerbock said Monday in an emailed statement, adding that “there is still a way to go in implementing the anti-oligarch law and the fight against corruption.” She also said that the EU wants to connect its energy network “even more closely” with Ukraine’s to help protect the Ukrainian people this winter.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that Russian forces on Sunday struck a vehicle carrying international volunteers with a direct hit from an anti-tank missile system. A Canadian man was killed and a Spanish woman likely also died, while a German and a Swede had been taken to hospitals in the city of Dnipro, Zelenskiy said in his regular evening address.

