Ukraine Recap: Biden Promises More War Aid, Despite Obstacles
(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden vowed continued support for Ukraine as he met with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the White House on Thursday amid concern that the country’s slow counteroffensive and opposition among conservative Republicans could threaten additional military assistance.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters that he didn’t share the “negative attitudes” of other world leaders toward Russian President Vladimir Putin. “We do not have the same attitude,” he said.
Warsaw sought to de-escalate a spiraling grain dispute with Kyiv by walking back remarks from its premier that the country had stopped weapons shipments to Ukraine.
Russia launched the largest missile attack against Ukraine’s power grid since early spring after Zelenskiy urged the United Nations Security Council to revoke Moscow’s veto rights at the body.
Zelenskiy Presses US Lawmakers for Aid as Opposition Persists
Russia Takes Aim at Exporters With Tax Targeting Windfall
Yellen Signals Support for Windfall Tax on Frozen Russian Assets
Poland Seeks to Mend Ukraine Rift With Arms Supplies U-Turn
Turkey's Erdogan Rejects 'Negative Attitude' Toward Putin
United Nations General Assembly continues in New York
