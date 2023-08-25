Ukraine Recap: Kremlin Pushes Back on US’ Prigozhin Hit Claims

(Bloomberg) -- The Kremlin termed “an absolute lie” allegations by the US that Wagner mercenary group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin was the victim of an assassination probably approved by Vladimir Putin. Russia’s president is waiting for results of a probe that “will be completed in the foreseeable future,” said Dmitry Peskov, his spokesman.

Most Read from Bloomberg

US President Joe Biden and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed the training of Ukrainian fighter pilots in Thursday’s call, the White House said. The US leader gave assurance of expedited approval for other nations to transfer their F-16s to Ukraine. NATO allies Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway have so far pledged the fighter jets to Kyiv. Finland agreed to an 18th package of defense aid to Ukraine. The latest €94 million took the nation’s total aid to Kyiv to €1.3 billion as Russia’s invasion moves into its 19th month.

Russia’s defense ministry said its forces downed or demobilized 42 drones fired by Ukraine overnight, including nine over Crimea, and also shot down an S-200 missile over a region that borders Moscow. Ukraine’s ground troops have made progress in areas near Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region, the General Staff said on Facebook. Kyiv’s troops “advanced closer to the Russian second line of defense in the Robotyne area,” according to the US-based Institute for the Study of War.

Latest Coverage

Russia Rejects US Claims Putin Likely Approved Prigozhin Killing

Russia Shot Down 42 Drones From Ukraine: Defense Ministry

Finland Detains Russia War Commander Linked to Wagner

Heineken Secures Exit From Russia With €1 Sale to Arnest Group

Pentagon Plans to Begin Training Ukrainian Pilots on F-16s in US: NYT

Markets

Oil prices are headed for a second weekly loss on signs of improving supply and a deteriorating economic situation in China, the biggest importer. Still, crude remains markedly higher than its lows in June, driven largely by supply cuts by OPEC+ linchpins Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Coming Up

Russian deputy FM Sergei Ryabkov holds news conference on BRICS summit

Turkey’s foreign minister in Kyiv

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.