Ukraine Recap: CIA Chief Burns Calls War ‘Corrosive’ for Putin
(Bloomberg) -- The invasion of Ukraine has had a “corrosive” effect on President Vladimir Putin’s regime and Russian society, William Burns, director of the US Central Intelligence Agency, said on Saturday. “Disaffection with the war will continue to gnaw away at the Russian leadership,” the top US spy said in a lecture at Britain’s Ditchley Foundation, adding that it creates “a once-in-a-generation opportunity” for US intelligence. The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday that Burns called his Russian counterpart after the failed Wagner mutiny. Burns also made an unannounced visit to Kyiv in June.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Dizzying Bond Moves Put 4% Yield in Play to Win Over Investors
China Has $3 Trillion of ‘Hidden’ Currency Reserves, Setser Says
Taylor Swift Is Making More Than $13 Million a Night on Her Tour
Ukraine Recap: Wagner Forces Said to Be Regrouping in Belarus
China’s Sweetener Makers Advance on WHO Aspartame Speculation
All eyes are on Belarus, where fighters from the Wagner mercenary group may be regrouping en masse. Ukrainian commanders met to hear a report on the operational situation on the Belarusian border, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Saturday. Satellite images show hundreds of large tents set up over the past week at a previously abandoned base in Asipovichy, about 150 miles north of the Ukrainian border. Zelenskiy on Saturday also repeated a warning that Russia plans what he called a “terrorist act” at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.
Ukrainian air defense said it downed eight Shahed drones and three Kalibr missiles launched by Russia overnight. Vasyl Myroshnychenko, Ukraine’s ambassador to Canberra, chided Australia for indirectly benefiting from the war through high commodity prices while offering little help as Kyiv looks to build up weaponry for its counteroffensive.
Latest Coverage
Milley Says ‘No Decision’ Yet on Sending ATACMS to Ukraine
Putin’s Bid to Reassert Kremlin Authority Is Showing Cracks
Oil’s Dark Fleet Gets Younger as Old Ships Face Scrutiny
Russia’s Mutiny Should Terrify Iran and China: Niall Ferguson
Coming Up
Word awaited on number of Wagner fighters signing on with Russia
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
The Air Jordan Drop So Hot It Blew Up an Alleged $85 Million Ponzi Scheme
How a Prison Gang Inspired by Hollywood Heists Stole $23 Million
EBT Skimmers Are Draining Millions of Dollars From the Neediest Americans
How a $100 Cheetah Cub Becomes an Illegal $50,000 Status Symbol
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.