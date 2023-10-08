Ukraine Recap: New Defense Minister Visits Eastern-Front Troops
(Bloomberg) -- Rustem Umerov, appointed in September as Ukraine’s defense minister, made his first announced visit to troops and top field commanders on the eastern front, according to posts on X, formerly Twitter.
Russia shelled residential buildings and other civilian targets in Kherson overnight, wounding several people including an infant, local officials said. The incident follows the car-bombing death on Saturday of an official from President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia Party in the Kherson region city of Nova Kakhovka. Vladimir Malov died in hospital after what occupation officials termed a “terrorist attack.” Ukraine hasn’t commented.
Russia “will likely continue to exploit the Hamas attacks in Israel to advance several information operations intended to reduce US and Western support and attention to Ukraine,” US-based military analysts at the Institute for the Study of War said in a research note. “The Kremlin amplified several information operations following Hamas attacks in Israel on Oct. 7, primarily blaming the West for neglecting conflicts in the Middle East.” Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was among a handful of world leaders to speak Sunday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
