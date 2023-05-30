Ukraine Recap: Russia to Boost Air Defense After Moscow Targeted

(Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin pledged to boost air defense around Moscow after the Kremlin blamed Kyiv for the biggest attack on the Russian capital since the invasion of Ukraine started. Russia said it downed eight drones.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, referred in a tweet to what he called a “protest” by drones, saying they refused to attack Ukrainian civilians and returned to “the authors of Russian ‘air #terror’” in Moscow. Several residential buildings in the city were damaged.

A spokesperson for the US State Department said Washington doesn’t as a general matter support attacks inside Russia. The US has focused on providing Ukraine with the equipment and training it needs to retake its own sovereign territory, the spokesperson added.

Earlier, Russia carried out another night of attacks on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, the 17th so far this month. One person was killed and seven were injured, Serhiy Popko, the head of the city’s military administration, said on Telegram.

Russian crude oil flows to international markets are edging lower, but still show no substantive sign of the output cuts that the Kremlin insists the country is making. The output reduction was announced in retaliation for Western sanctions and price caps on Russia’s oil exports designed to punish Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine.

