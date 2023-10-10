Ukraine Recap: Zelenskiy Visits Romania; Finland Gas Pipe Leak

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he expects a grain corridor to Romania via Moldova to become operational soon, as he called for action to prevent Russia from turning the Black Sea and Danube region into a “dead zone” for navigation.

Meeting President Klaus Iohannis in Bucharest, Zelenskiy also said Ukraine is bolstering air-defense systems in Odesa, while Romania had agreed to speed up training of Ukrainian F-16 pilots. The Romanian leader pledged to elevate diplomatic ties with Kyiv to the level of strategic partnership.

In Ukraine, police said at least two people were wounded when Russian troops shelled the city of Avdiivka in the eastern Donetsk region. Russian forces have stepped up their activity on the southern frontline, Ukraine’s southern commander, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, said on Telegram.

European gas prices jumped after Bloomberg News reported that a probe into a leak from an undersea gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia is proceeding on the premise that it was a deliberate act of destruction, according to people familiar with the matter.

