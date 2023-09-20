Ukraine Recap: EU Chief Praises Reforms Amid Dispute Over Grain
(Bloomberg) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Ukraine is making progress in enacting the reforms required to join the European Union, while Poland’s head of state criticized the government in Kyiv for its handling of a dispute over imported grain.
The disagreement has intensified after Poland extended a ban on imports from its eastern neighbor in a push to placate its farmers, whose support will be crucial in parliamentary elections next month. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy earlier accused “some in Europe” of “turning grain into a thriller” and “helping set the stage for a Moscow actor.”
Ukraine downed 17 out of 24 Shahed drones launched by Russian forces overnight, according to a statement from the country’s General Staff on Facebook. The Kremenchuk oil refinery in central Ukraine temporarily halted operations after a Russian drone attack, Poltava regional Governor Dmytro Lunin said on Telegram.
