Ukraine Recap: EU Convenes in Kyiv in First Meeting Outside Bloc

(Bloomberg) -- European Union foreign ministers gathered in Kyiv to renew their commitment to Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s invasion, the first time the bloc has held a meeting outside its territory and in a country at war.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Before talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, EU foreign-policy chief Josep Borrell said member states “deeply and thoroughly” regretted Saturday’s decision by US lawmakers to pass a spending bill without $6 billion in additional funding for Ukraine, part of an effort to avoid a government shutdown in Washington. Kuleba dismissed the move by the US Congress as an “incident” rather than a lasting shift in policy, while Borrell said he’s certain it will be “reconsidered.”

“We don’t feel that the US support has been shattered because the United States understands that what is at stake in Ukraine is much bigger than just Ukraine,” Kuleba told reporters. “It’s about the stability and predictability of the world and therefore I believe that we will be able to find the necessary solutions.”

Latest Coverage

Ukraine’s Allies Fret Over Coalition After US Jettisons Kyiv Aid

Ukraine Unfreezes Hryvnia Exchange Rate to Help Economy

EBRD Seeks Capital For $1.6 Billion in Ukraine Investment a Year

Pro-Russia Election-Winner Gets Nod to Form Slovak Cabinet

Ukraine Defies Russia Threat by Trying to Revive Black Sea Trade

Markets

Saudi Arabia and Russia, the two nations leading OPEC+ oil cuts, boosted their crude exports last month, offering solace to a global market where supply is getting increasingly tight. The two lifted their combined crude exports by about 1 million barrels a day in September, though their collective flows remained well down on where they were as recently as July.

Coming Up

EU leaders at European Political Community meeting in Granada, Spain on Thursday

EU leaders take part in informal EU summit in Granada on Friday

Nobel Peace Prize awarded by Norwegian Nobel Institute on Friday

NATO’s Parliamentary Assembly in Copenhagen starting Friday

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.