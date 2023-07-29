Ukraine Recap: Fighting Heats Up in South; Zelenskiy at Front
(Bloomberg) -- Fighting has been intensifying in southern Ukraine, with Russia’s Defense Ministry saying its forces have shot down a series of Ukrainian missiles and drones, while hitting a weapons depot near Zaporizhzhia. Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a news conference that Ukraine’s military is less active than “two days ago.”
Ukrainian forces appear to be shelling Russian positions near Bakhmut with North Korean missiles, the Financial Times reported. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited special forces on the front in the Donetsk region, according to a Telegram post.
Saudi Arabia is set to host talks among Ukraine, some of its key backers and developing nations including India and Brazil early next month, as Europe and Washington intensify attempts to consolidate support for Kyiv’s peace demands, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki warned that Wagner group mercenaries may attempt to infiltrate his country from Belarus and he sent more troops to guard the Poland’s eastern border.
