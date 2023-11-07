Ukraine Recap: Yellen, Blinken Push $11.8 Billion in Kyiv Aid
(Bloomberg) -- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Secretary of State urged Congress to provide $11.8 billion in direct budget support to Ukraine.
The figure is “the minimum amount needed to help cover Ukraine’s baseline needs, after accounting for other possible international support,” they wrote in a letter to lawmakers. The letter was also signed by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and USAID Administrator Samantha Power.
The European Union’s executive arm is expected to finalize a decision to recommend starting membership talks for Ukraine, with conditions attached. In Kyiv, Andriy Yermak, the head of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office, met with Alex Soros, the son of billionaire and philanthropist George Soros, to discuss investments and restoring the country’s infrastructure.
Markets
Russia is shipping crude through its ports at a rate close to the highest seen in more than four months. About 3.48 million barrels a day of crude was shipped from Russian ports in the four weeks to Nov. 5, tracking data monitored by Bloomberg show, edging up from the period to Oct. 29. That’s despite a dip in the more volatile weekly figures.
Coming Up
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Brussels, Nov. 7-8
EU expected to publish assessment of Ukraine’s reforms needed to start accession talks, Nov. 8
Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Kazakhstan, Nov. 9
