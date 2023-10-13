Ukraine Recap: Kyiv Claims Drone Hit on Russian Missile Carrier

(Bloomberg) -- A Russian missile carrier off Sevastopol on the Crimean peninsula was hit Friday by an “experimental naval drone” fired by Kyiv’s troops, according to the Ukrainian State Security Service said. The SBU said it worked with Ukraine’s navy to carry out a strike on the Buyan-class warship and earlier in the week on the Pavel Derzhavin patrol ship in the same area. Local media reported loud explosions early Friday. Russia’s military hasn’t confirmed a strike on its ships. Crimea has been occupied by Russia since 2014.

Russia’s assault on the town of Avdiivka in the eastern Donetsk region has been repelled so far, with more than 20 attacks in the vicinity countered over the past day, Kyiv’s General Staff said on Facebook. Russia has captured about 4.5 square kilometers (1.7 square miles) around Avdiivka since Tuesday without securing “major breakthroughs,” said US-based military analysts at the Institute for the Study of War. Russia’s “exact objectives” in its offensive there remain unclear, ISW said.

The US on Thursday imposed the first sanctions for violations of the price cap on Russian oil introduced by the G-7 nearly a year ago, as signs mount the restriction is failing to cut Kremlin revenues as hoped. The International Olympic Committee suspended Russia for a “breach of the Olympic charter” after Moscow moved to incorporate regional sports organizations from the four Ukrainian territories it illegally annexed in 2022. Russian competitors can still, for now, compete as neutral athletes.

Markets

Oil is on track for a modest weekly gain after a volatile week, as fears the Israel-Hamas war could destabilize the Middle East and crimp global supply are balanced by signs of flagging demand. Saudi Arabia and Russia on Thursday reaffirmed their close cooperation in the oil market with a public show of unity at a major industry event in Moscow.

