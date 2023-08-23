Ukraine Recap: Kyiv’s Forces Push Deeper South Into Russian Line

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian troops are pushing further into Russia’s defenses in the Zaporizhzhia region, with fighting raging south of the recently recaptured town of Robotyne, the General Staff said.

A Russian drone attack damaged a Ukrainian grain storage area and a cargo complex near the Danube River, officials in Odesa said, the latest in a string of strikes by Moscow aimed at stopping Kyiv from exporting food. Russia’s air defense downed military drones near Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a Telegram post. Ukraine said it knocked out an anti-aircraft battery in Crimea.

The assault came a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy sought help from Balkan leaders to ensure his country’s access to the Black Sea and protect grain shipments. River channels have become increasingly important to shipping the nation’s crops following the collapse of the Black Sea pact last month.

Wheat futures in Chicago rose 0.6%, heading for a second daily gain. Still, large crops in other major shippers — including Russia itself — have kept prices lower on the year, with prices down about 20% on the year.

Ukraine hosts the Crimean Platform, an international summit aimed at putting pressure on Russia over its occupation of Ukrainian territory.

