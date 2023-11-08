Ukraine Recap: Kyiv Readies for Assessment on EU Accession Talks
(Bloomberg) -- President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said membership in the European Union would bring economic security and social stability to Ukraine, with Kyiv already preparing its next steps once the bloc’s executive arm issues an assessment Wednesday on whether to recommend formally opening accession talks.
The European Commission will likely recommend that member states open formal negotiations upon the completion of reforms and legislation on minorities, anti-corruption as well as “de-oligarchization” and lobbying, according to people familiar with the matter and documents seen by Bloomberg.
On the battlefield, the Ukrainian General Staff said its forces repelled 14 attacks near Avdiivka as Russia continues attempts to encircle the eastern town. Offensive operations in the Zaporizhzhia region continued with Ukrainian aviation delivering 17 strikes on Russian positions and hubs, the General Staff said on Facebook.
Coming Up
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba visits Brussels
EU expected to publish assessment of Ukraine’s reforms needed to start accession talks
Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Kazakhstan Nov. 9
