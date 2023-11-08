Ukraine Recap: Kyiv Readies for Assessment on EU Accession Talks

(Bloomberg) -- President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said membership in the European Union would bring economic security and social stability to Ukraine, with Kyiv already preparing its next steps once the bloc’s executive arm issues an assessment Wednesday on whether to recommend formally opening accession talks.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The European Commission will likely recommend that member states open formal negotiations upon the completion of reforms and legislation on minorities, anti-corruption as well as “de-oligarchization” and lobbying, according to people familiar with the matter and documents seen by Bloomberg.

On the battlefield, the Ukrainian General Staff said its forces repelled 14 attacks near Avdiivka as Russia continues attempts to encircle the eastern town. Offensive operations in the Zaporizhzhia region continued with Ukrainian aviation delivering 17 strikes on Russian positions and hubs, the General Staff said on Facebook.

Latest Coverage

Singapore Sees ‘Moment of Danger’ for World Divided by Wars

Romania Says Austria’s Veto on Visa-Free EU Travel Is Unjust

UK, Poland Sign $5 Billion Air-Defense Deal to Deter Russia

EU Urges Ukraine to Drop WTO Grain Case and Pursue Talks

EU Set to Proceed on Ukraine Membership Bid With Conditions

Coming Up

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba visits Brussels

EU expected to publish assessment of Ukraine’s reforms needed to start accession talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Kazakhstan Nov. 9

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.