Ukraine Recap: Kyiv Targets Power Station; Putin on Offense

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s special forces targeted the Krasnaya Yaruga electrical power station in Russia’s Belgorod region with drones, Interfax reported, citing the SBU. The substation is used to power Russian military facilities. There’s been no comment from Russian authorities.

Most Read from Bloomberg

President Vladimir Putin , who’s expected to travel to China early this week, said Russian forces have recently improved their positions across the front lines in Ukraine’s east and northeast, including around Zaporizhzhia, Avdiivka, and Kupyansk. Putin said in a state TV interview that Kremlin troops are employing a tactic he called “active defense,” and are aware that Ukraine is preparing fresh attacks. Kyiv’s months-long counteroffensive aimed at pushing back Russian forces has “failed completely,” Putin added.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of Ukraine’s ground forces, said Saturday that Kremlin forces have intensified their operations in the Kupyansk-Lyman area but that Kyiv’s troops were prepared and are defending. Ukraine repelled 15 attacks around Avdiivka, Tonenke and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region in the past day.

Latest Coverage

US, EU Will Use Summit to Align Strategies on Russia, China

The Trading Tycoon Steering Russia’s Global Oil Business

North Korea Delivered Arms to Russia for Use in Ukraine, US Says

US Sanctions Over Russian Oil Cap Spook Tanker Markets

Switzerland Refuses to Take Sides in Ever More Divided World

Coming Up

President Vladimir Putin is expected to travel to Beijing early this week

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.