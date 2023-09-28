Ukraine Recap: Stoltenberg Visits, Zelenskiy Urges Air Defense
(Bloomberg) -- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg made a surprise visit to Kyiv, where he met President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and discussed ways for alliance members to supply additional air defense systems to Ukraine. Zelenskiy reiterated that NATO membership for Ukraine is “only a matter of time.”
Earlier, Zelenskiy met UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps, according to the presidential website. They spoke about the importance of strengthening Ukrainian air defense ahead of winter and the use of long-range weapons.
Estonia proposed a full trade embargo against Russia as the European Union prepares its 12th sanctions package, with measures including a ban on the transit of sanctioned goods.
Markets
Hard red winter wheat, the top variety grown in the US, held at the lowest level in two years amid plentiful global grain supplies. Bumper harvests from parts of the Northern Hemisphere including Russia has weighed on global prices, despite ongoing tension in the Black Sea.
