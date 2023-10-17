Ukraine Recap: Missiles Destroy Russian Helicopters at Airfields
(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s military said missile strikes on Russian airfields in the occupied Luhansk in the east and Berdyansk on the Sea of Azov destroyed nine Russian helicopters, an air-defense missile unit and an ammunition depot as well as damaging the runways of both airfields. Russia’s military hasn’t commented.
Ukraine used ATACMS missiles provided by the US in the attack for the first time, CNN reported. The US has not officially confirmed it had approved a transfer. President Joe Biden told Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiy in September that he was willing to provide Ukraine with the long-awaited missiles, Bloomberg reported last month.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban became the first European Union premier to meet with Presce an international warrant was issued against the Russian leader over alleged war crimes in Ukraine.
Markets
Corn futures dipped for a third session as harvests progress in the Northern Hemisphere, bringing an influx of fresh supply. American farmers have collected 45% of this year’s crop, holding above the five-year average.
France has harvested half its corn, and Ukraine’s harvest is running ahead of last season.
