Ukraine Recap: Putin Says Counteroffensive Has Definitely Begun

(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine’s counteroffensive has “definitely” begun, though he said its military hadn’t achieved any breakthroughs during “very intense” battles in the past five days. “All the counteroffensive attempts made so far have failed,” Putin told reporters in Sochi on Friday in televised remarks. Ukraine’s “offensive potential” remains, he said, and Russian forces “will proceed from these realities in developing our actions in the near future.”

While the Russian army still don’t have sufficient modern weapons, production is improving rapidly and “I’m sure all the tasks the defense industry is facing will be solved,” Russia’s leader said.

Russia will begin moving tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus next month, Putin told his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko. The first transfer of nuclear warheads could conceivably be timed to coincide with the NATO summit in Lithuania on July 11-12. Moscow, meanwhile, is importing supplies from Tehran in order to manufacture Iranian-designed drones, the White House said, citing intelligence findings.

Ukraine faced another missile and drone attack on Friday as its ground offensive picks up steam. At least one donated Leopard 2A4 tank has already been destroyed. Russian media reported what it called a Ukrainian missile strike on Arbatska Strilka along the western shore of Crimea. Evacuation efforts continue in Kherson, downstream from the Kakhovka dam breach.

Ukraine’s PM says 2,300 people rescued from Kherson flood regions; occupying officials say 5,800 evacuated

