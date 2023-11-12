Ukraine Recap: Officer Linked in Reports to Nord Stream Sabotage
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
(Bloomberg) -- A senior Ukrainian military officer with deep ties to the country’s intelligence services played a central role in sabotaging the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in 2022, the Washington Post and Germany’s Der Spiegel reported, citing officials in Ukraine and elsewhere who weren’t identified.
Most Read from Bloomberg
An Opioid-Like Drink Is Masquerading As a Wholesome Alcohol Alternative
Xi Jinping’s ‘Old Friends’ from Iowa Get a Dinner Invitation
The Diamond World Takes Radical Steps to Stop a Pricing Plunge
Russian forces have stepped up attacks near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region “with new force,” Ukrainian military spokesman Volodymyr Fityo said on local TV, adding that Kremlin troops near the city, scene of a bitter, months-long battle for control, have flipped back to offensive action. Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of Ukraine’s ground forces, said on Telegram that Russia is trying to recapture positions they previously lost around Bakhmut.
A day after targeting Kyiv for the first time since September, Russian forces fired two air-to-surface missiles and one Iskander missile overnight, General Staff said without elaborating. Ukrainian air defense downed one of the air-to-surface missiles. Russia on Saturday opened a criminal case into possible terrorism after the detonation of an “improvised explosive device” caused a freight train to derail southeast of Moscow, sending 19 cars off the tracks.
Latest Coverage
Kyiv Residents Hear First Air Attack Explosions Since September
Germany Set to Double Its Ukraine Military Aid Under Scholz Plan
Russia Opens Terror Probe Into Freight Train Derailment
Ukrainian Military Officer Coordinated Nord Stream Attack: WaPost
South Korea’s Lessons for Rebuilding Ukraine: James Stavridis
Coming Up
Biden, Xi Jinping to meet on Wednesday in San Francisco
Ukrainian, Polish officials meet Monday on border dispute
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
US Veterans Got a Mortgage Break. Now They’re Losing Their Homes
A German Startup Races Google to Develop a Universal Translator
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.